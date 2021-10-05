Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday agreed to strengthen the alliance between their countries and cooperate to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

After his first phone talks with a foreign leader since taking office the previous day, Kishida also told reporters that Biden affirmed that the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, fall under Article 5 of the bilateral security treaty, which obliges the U.S. to defend Japan in an attack.

China claims the Senkakus and calls them the Diaoyu.

The two agreed to meet in person at an early date, Kishida said.