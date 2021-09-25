Two Canadian citizens who had been detained in China, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, are on their way home, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

The news came after Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou left Canada on a flight to China on Friday afternoon following a deal to end U.S. criminal charge against her.

China had frequently linked Meng’s case with that of the jailed Canadian citizens. The two Michaels, as they are known in Canada, were detained in China within days of Meng’s arrest.