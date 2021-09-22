The Bank of Japan held its key stimulus tools in place while flagging recent pressures on the economy ahead of a key ruling party election that is almost certain to determine the country’s next prime minister. The BOJ kept its negative interest rate and asset-buying targets unchanged Wednesday, a result in line with forecasts. The bank trimmed its view of exports and production to reflect the hit from a record COVID-19 wave while keeping its overall view of the economy unchanged.

The decision comes a week before a ruling party election to pick Yoshihide Suga’s successor next week. The new leader is expected to put together a stimulus package to help get the economy back on a firmer recovery track.

While the central bank stuck to its view that the economy is picking up as a trend amid the pandemic, it flagged supply-side constraints that are putting a lid on export and production gains. Supply chains in the region have been hit by factory and port disruptions linked to the delta variant, while much of Japan’s economy remains in a state of emergency.

A weak inflation pulse is also trapping the BOJ in a holding-pattern on stimulus while the Federal Reserve and other central banks start to or consider reining in their pandemic measures. In a busy week for central banks, the Fed concludes its own meeting just hours after the BOJ gathering and is likely to offer clues about its tapering plans that could keep downward pressure on the yen or lead to a short-term lift depending on how sanguine Jerome Powell is on the economy.

"The BOJ is in a wait-and-see stance,” economist Yasuhide Yajima at NLI Research Institute said before the decision. "They are closely watching to assess the economic impact of the delta variant and vaccination progress.”

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party prepares next week to pick a new leader who, due to the party’s dominance in parliament, will almost certainly become the next prime minister.

Economists don’t see a new administration putting any immediate pressure on the BOJ to shift policy, especially while the pandemic rages on, but that could change later. Front runner Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine czar, sees the BOJ’s 2% target as very hard to hit.

"We expect the BOJ to maintain support for corporate financing until a much larger portion of the population is vaccinated but will watch to see if Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda sheds any light on when it might begin to unwind the emergency program,” said Yuki Masujima, economist at Bloomberg Economics.

At the end of the month, Kuroda will become the BOJ’s longest-running governor, an outcome that reflects his ability to keep political and market pressure at bay more than his success in generating inflation.

Since the BOJ last met in July, Japan has suffered its worst wave of infections of the pandemic. Another state of emergency was extended through September and the spread of the delta variant has scared consumers, even though case numbers have dropped in recent weeks and more than half the population is now vaccinated.

Conditions have also deteriorated for the manufacturers that have powered the recovery. Toyota Motor Corp. and other Japanese automakers have announced factory stoppages due to shortages of semiconductors and other parts as the impact of COVID-19 crimps Asia’s supply networks. Some BOJ board members have hinted that the bank may need to cut its growth forecast in an outlook report due next month.