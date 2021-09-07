Tokyo confirmed 1,629 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after falling below the 1,000 mark for the first time since July 19.

Nevertheless, a declining trend continued with Tuesday’s figure, down by 1,280 cases from a week earlier, representing a week-on-week drop for the 16th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 2,231.1, compared to 3,520.7 a week before.

Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo fell by seven from the previous day to 260.

On Monday, new cases nationwide came to 8,234, falling below 10,000 for the first time since Aug. 2. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by nine from Sunday to 2,198, according to the health ministry.