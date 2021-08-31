Japan’s first case of a new type of the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 carrying a mutation similar to that of the alpha strain has been confirmed, according to Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

There have been eight cases of this delta subtype reported outside Japan, but its level of infectiousness remains unknown.

The university said Monday that the new type of the delta variant was detected in a patient at an affiliated hospital earlier this month. It carried the L452R mutation seen in the delta variant, as well as the N501S mutation, which resembles the N501Y mutation occurring in the alpha strain.

Since the patient had no record of traveling abroad and contracted the virus through community contact, the university believes that the N501S mutation is highly likely to have occurred in Japan.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India in October and in April in Japan, has fueled a surge in new COVID-19 cases domestically and across the globe due to its higher transmissibility than other variants.