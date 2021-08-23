Japan started administering AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Osaka on Monday as part of an effort to step up vaccinations.

The central government has provided a total of 52,800 doses of the vaccine to six prefectures — Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa — that have been under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The health ministry approved the vaccine developed by the British drugmaker for use in Japan in May, but its use had been put on hold due to concerns about blood clots.

Osaka will administer the vaccine to people age 40 or over in principle. It will also use it to vaccinate people age 18 or older who are unable to receive the Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. vaccines due to allergies.

The city plans to administer 3,780 shots a week at Shiromi Hall in Chuo Ward. Vaccinations have been fully booked for the first seven days. It plans to open another vaccination site on Aug. 30.

“I had been frustrated because I was struggling to make a reservation for other vaccines,” said a 50-year-old man who visited the hall.

“I don’t know which vaccine is good but I’m just happy that I’m getting vaccinated,” he added.

“It had been difficult to make a reservation,” said a woman in her 40s, adding, “I’m glad to get the first shot.”