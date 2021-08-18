The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will set up a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination center for young people, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Wednesday.

The metropolitan government aims to open the reservation-free center near Shibuya Station by the end of this month.

The center, which will use the vaccine from Pfizer Inc., will mainly be for people in their 20s and 30s who have not yet received their first dose.

The metropolitan government is considering whether to open the center to teenagers as well.

“We’ll quickly vaccinate many young people, among whom infections are spreading rapidly,” Koike told a metropolitan assembly session. In Tokyo, people under the age of 40 make up some 70% of new infection cases.

Koike reiterated plans to set up so-called oxygen stations for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who have been told to isolate at home.

The metropolitan government plans to open such a station with 130 beds in Shibuya Ward. It will establish two more stations if needed, boosting the number of beds to about 400.