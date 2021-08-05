The city of Sapporo was chosen as a haven away from Tokyo’s punishing heat and humidity for the Olympic marathon and race walking events, giving it an opportunity to promote its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games.

But the city, currently under a quasi-state of emergency amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, has its work cut out in enforcing anti-virus steps among a public eager to take to the roadside to get a taste of the action.

Sapporo on average is about 5 degrees Celsius cooler than Tokyo in the summer months, prompting the International Olympic Committee, in a move that took many by surprise, to announce plans in October 2019 to move the marathon and race walking to Hokkaido’s biggest city. Among those expressing shock was Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto, who said he found out about the decision through inquiries from media outlets.

The announcement came after a disastrous world athletics championships in Doha which saw 40% of runners in the women’s marathon drop out due to intense heat.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike vigorously opposed the transfer — the metropolitan government had already begun laying solar heat-blocking material along the course as a mitigating measure, and tickets had been sold and would need refunding.

But the IOC insisted there was no other option, and Akimoto later embraced the move, saying his initial surprise gave way to feeling “honored” and that ensuring the success of the transferred Olympic events would be crucial for Sapporo’s bid for the Winter Games.

The Japanese Olympic Committee initially wanted the city to aim for 2026 before a major earthquake forced it to switch to 2030, pitting it against Barcelona-Pyrenees and possibly Salt Lake City and Vancouver.

Sapporo is the fifth most populous city in Japan and the capital of Hokkaido, a popular destination for winter sports and the country’s agricultural heartland.

The city, located about 830 kilometers from Tokyo, hosted the Winter Games once before, in 1972. Many older residents have fond memories of that time and are eager to catch some of the action this week.

But the Tokyo Games organizing committee is calling on the public to refrain from cheering on competitors in the marathon and race walk events from the roadside, citing concerns over spreading COVID-19. The other events the city hosted — 10 soccer matches in the group stage — were held at Sapporo Dome without spectators.

Enforcing that rule will likely be challenging, especially on the marathon course, which covers significant ground starting in the heart of the city in Sapporo Odori Park, running south through the Susukino entertainment district and by the Toyohira River before looping back north toward the historic Hokkaido University campus.

A 65-year-old social studies teacher who was visiting from Tokyo said he was determined to catch a glimpse of the action. “You can’t watch anything in Tokyo, so that’s why I took a few days off work to come here.”

The teacher, who declined to give his name, said he had watched the 1964 Tokyo Olympics on TV when he was young and had been inspired by the experience.

“I was looking forward to reliving that experience but the current situation won’t allow it. I’m sure there will be other people who want to watch too,” he said.

The organizing committee has set up fences around Sapporo Station and enlisted about 2,000 staff to keep crowds from forming, with one official saying they have “taken every measure we could think of.”

But some residents expressed worries that the Olympics could trigger a fresh surge in infections.

“A lot of us have been worried about holding the marathon and race walking here,” said Manabu Kuwahara, 49, who works at a building materials firm in central Sapporo.

“To be honest, some of that skepticism seems to have subsided after seeing Japanese athletes do so well. But a lot of people will be coming here from outside of Hokkaido for the Olympics, and I’m worried the situation will worsen again.”