The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Friday that the cumulative total of coronavirus infections among people related to the Games had reached 106.

On the day, 19 people, including three who are staying at the Olympic Village in the Harumi waterfront district in the capital, were newly confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. The daily tally was the largest since the committee began July 1 to announce COVID-19 positive cases among those related to the Olympics. The Games are set to officially kick off Friday night.

Of the 19 people, three are athletes from abroad, including one staying at the athletes village. Ten of the other 16 are Olympic officials, three are outsourced workers and three are members of the media, according to the committee.