Tokyo reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, rising above 1,000 for the fifth consecutive day and surpassing the week-before level for the 29th straight day.

Sunday’s caseload in the capital was nearly 400 more than the 614 reported a week before and came a day after Tokyo recorded 1,410 infections, the most since Jan. 21.

Daily new infections in Tokyo averaged 1,068.3 in the week to Sunday, compared with 733.9 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with COVID-19 under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 58, falling by one from Saturday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido confirmed 107 cases, while Aichi Prefecture reported 94 cases, Okinawa Prefecture 70 cases and Hyogo Prefecture 75 cases.

On Saturday, 3,886 people nationwide tested positive for the coronavirus, including via airport checks, with the daily total topping 3,000 for the fourth straight day. A total of 16 virus-related deaths were also confirmed nationwide.