Washington – U.S. first lady Jill Biden will travel to Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, the White House announced Tuesday.
Last week, a White House spokeswoman said the U.S. government was still “assessing the feasibility” of the Bidens attending the global sporting event that will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
