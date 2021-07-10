Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture.
The Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures in Kyushu, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate.
A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.