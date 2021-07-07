The central government is considering a full-fledged coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, sources said Wednesday after earlier reports said it was eyeing extending its quasi-emergency measures for the capital.

It was not clear how long such a state of emergency — which would be the capital’s fourth — would last.

The government was also eyeing extending the quasi-emergency for Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, while lifting the measure for the remaining six prefectures currently under it, the Sankei Shimbun daily said separately. It was also considering down grading Okinawa, the only prefecture currently under the state of emergency, to quasi-emergency.

The quasi-emergency currently covering 10 prefectures is set to expire on Sunday.

Any decision to put the capital under the state of emergency would have a dramatic effect on the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off July 23, likely forcing the government and organizers’ hands to ban spectators from the event.

Sources had earlier said Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures would be put under the quasi-emergency for about a month until early August.

The government’s COVID-19 response task force is expected to meet Thursday to make a final decision.

Government officials are also considering introducing tougher restrictions in the Tokyo area, including having restaurants and bars suspend serving alcohol, the sources said. Currently, they are allowed to serve alcohol until 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Tokyo confirmed 920 new cases of COVID-19, up significantly from the 714 reported a week earlier, with the daily tally rising over the prior week for the 18th consecutive day. The daily total was the highest since May 13, when Tokyo reported 1,010 cases.