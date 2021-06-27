Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s weeklong hiatus expected to end Monday will be extended for “several more days,” the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced Sunday evening without specifying how many more days the governor’s leave would last.

Koike was admitted to a hospital in the capital Tuesday due to severe fatigue as her physical condition worsened over the past week, Kyodo News reported last week. The news comes as the capital continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and less than a month before the Tokyo Olympics kick off.

The metropolitan government had said last week that Koike would take time off from work for about a week because she needed rest.

Her leave also comes after official campaigning kicked off Friday for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, an event regarded as the prelude to a Lower House election to be held by this fall.

The main focus of the July 4 election is whether the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito — which form the ruling coalition in the Diet — will prevail over Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First party, founded by Koike.

In addition to gearing up for the metropolitan assembly poll, Koike has been occupied lately with work related to responding to the pandemic and hosting the Olympics and Paralympics. Last Monday, she attended an online meeting of representatives of five organizing bodies including the International Olympic Committee to set spectator caps. On Tuesday afternoon, she participated in a meeting related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor has often worked at her office on weekends to discuss coronavirus measures with senior metropolitan government officials.

The Olympics and Paralympics come as Japan has been struggling to contain the virus, with polls showing most of the public hoping the event, which had been already put off from last year due to the pandemic, would be canceled or postponed.

Deputy Gov. Mitsuchika Tarao has taken over Koike’s duties while she is out.