Tokyo reported 337 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with less than a week before the coronavirus state of emergency covering the capital and other areas is set to expire.

The daily caseload in the capital was down slightly from the 369 cases logged last Tuesday and the 471 on June 1.

The capital’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Tuesday stood at 375.9, compared with 408.3 a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 45, down one from the previous day.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture saw its caseload jump above 100 a day after falling below the threshold for the first time in about a month, reporting 107 cases on Tuesday. Hokkaido, meanwhile, saw 87 cases and 18 deaths, two days after the daily tally there dropped below 100 for the first time since April 19.

Once the emergency declaration currently in place expires on Sunday, the government is considering placing Tokyo under a quasi-state of emergency during the Olympics, given that a number of health experts have expressed concerns over a potential spike in COVID-19 cases, according to government officials.

Cases have been slow to decline, though Japan on Monday reported 936 new infections, the first daily tally below 1,000 since March 22.