Tokyo reported 440 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a day after confirming 369 new infections.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 247 new cases, while Osaka Prefecture saw 153 infections and 27 deaths and Hokkaido confirmed 179 cases and 16 deaths. Hard-hit Okinawa Prefecture, meanwhile, reported 174 new cases.

The number of new cases in the capital was slightly fewer than the 487 recorded last Wednesday, and the 743 logged on May 26.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Wednesday stood at 401.6, compared with 500.4 a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 57, down three from the previous day.

The government has put in place a third COVID-19 state of emergency and the capital is ramping up its vaccination rollout.

On Tuesday, the nationwide tally of new cases came to 1,884, down 758 from a week earlier, while 99 new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

Across the country, the number of people severely ill with COVID-19 decreased by 21 from the previous day to 1,099, below 1,100 for the first time in about a month.