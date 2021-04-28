The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures issued a joint call Wednesday urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel across prefectural borders during the Golden Week holiday period.
Residents “should stay home during the holidays” between late April and early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the governors of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures said.
The governors said gatherings with friends and homecoming visits should be held online. They asked people to refrain from holding drinking parties at parks and roadsides as well as home parties with people not living together. Companies were asked to promote teleworking to reduce commuting workers by 70%.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said that staying home was every effective in containing the virus a year before. “We hope to welcome next year’s Golden Week with smiles,” she said.
Saitama Gov. Motohiro Ono said that taking intensive measures when the number of commuters decreases is expected to help improve the infection situation.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has called on businesses including shopping malls and movie theaters to close during a coronavirus state of emergency period from last Sunday through May 11.
The measure has caused Tokyo residents to flock to shopping districts and other places outside the capital as Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa have been in a pre-emergency stage.
