Tokyo confirmed 729 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first time for the daily tally to top 700 since Feb. 4, as experts called the nationwide resurgence of infections a “fourth wave” and urged the government to consider a fresh state of emergency.

The figure is significantly higher than the 545 new cases reported last Thursday, and the upward trend follows that of Osaka and its neighbors — where daily cases are hitting record highs.

The seven-day average of daily infection figures in Tokyo came to 523.4, compared with 427 in the previous week.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 203 were in their 20s, 145 were in their 30s, 122 were in their 40s and 83 were 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by four from the previous day to 37.

Japan’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 4,312 on Wednesday, topping 4,000 for the first time since Jan. 28.

In Osaka Prefecture, a record 1,130 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.

“We’re running out of hospital beds as the proportion of severely ill patients is high,” Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

In the neighboring prefecture of Hyogo, the daily count of new cases came to 507 on Wednesday, exceeding the 500 mark for the first time. Gov. Toshizo Ido said the prefecture’s medical system was in a “critical situation.”

