Osaka Prefecture reported a record 1,130 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the head of a top government panel signaled that Japan had officially entered a fourth wave of the deadly virus.

The figure was the second consecutive day the embattled prefecture topped the 1,000 threshold after reporting 1,099 cases a day earlier.

It came as Tokyo reported 591 new COVID-19 cases and Hyogo Prefecture, which neighbors Osaka Prefecture, reported 507 cases the same day — a record high. Okinawa Prefecture, meanwhile, confirmed 137 cases, topping 100 for the second straight day.

The figure in the capital was the highest since the government's second state of emergency ended on March 21 and more than the last two Wednesdays — 555 on April 7 and 414 on March 31.

The average number of daily new cases in the capital in the week through Wednesday jumped to 497.1, compared to an average of 417 in the previous week.

Of the new cases, 183 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 103 among those in their 30s and 101 among those in their 40s. Those age 65 or older accounted for 56 cases.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained at 41 compared with the previous day. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the capital came to 127,385.

The figure comes amid a rise in cases of the deadly virus in major urban centers nationwide.

"I can say that a fourth wave of infections has started in the country," said Shigeru Omi, who heads a government panel of experts on the pandemic.

"Due in part to the impact of variant strains, now is the time to flexibly take pre-emergency measures," Omi, chief of the state-affiliated Japan Community Health Care Organization, added.

Nationwide on Tuesday, a total of 3,456 cases were confirmed as the total topped 3,000 for the first time in three days. The country's death toll linked to the virus, meanwhile, rose by 45, while the number of severely ill patients increased by 33 from the previous day to 596.

