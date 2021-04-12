The government started vaccinating older people against COVID-19 on Monday, making them the second group to be inoculated following health care workers, as concerns over a fourth wave of the pandemic grow.

Authorities are planning to secure enough shots of the vaccine, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., for roughly 36 million people age 65 or older and deliver them to municipalities by late June. Older people tend to develop more serious symptoms than younger people when infected with the virus.

The vaccinations come amid growing concern about a resurgence of infections in some areas, including Tokyo as well as Osaka and Kyoto prefectures, after the country fully lifted a second state of emergency over the virus last month.

The central government has designated prefectures with surging cases as requiring tough measures to control its spread, but has stopped short of declaring a third state of emergency — apparently hoping to avoid complicating efforts to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

The torch relay for the Olympics began in Japan several days after the end of the second state of emergency.

With the medical system under increasing strain amid a resurgence of infections, there is concern that doctors and nurses may not be able to keep up with the vaccination schedule.

Local governments in at least 39 of the nation’s 47 prefectures were scheduled to start vaccinating older residents Monday at clinics as well as facilities such as public halls and gymnasiums, according to a Kyodo News tally.

Vaccine deliveries to prefectures started last week with 100 boxes, each enough for two shots for 500 people, distributed so far. It is expected the rollout will gather pace from the final week of April, when all the nation’s 1,741 municipalities will have received one box.

Japan launched its vaccination program in mid-February, starting with about 4.8 million health care workers.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered twice, three weeks apart. As of Friday 1.1 million people had received at least one shot, according to health ministry data, which is equivalent to less than 1% of Japan’s population.

The vaccination rate in the nation, which currently depends on imports for its vaccine supply, is far behind that seen in the U.K. and United States, and below the global average of 5%.

After the vaccination of people age 65 or over, people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, and those working at facilities caring for older people are slated to be inoculated next, after which vaccines will eventually be made available to the rest of the population.

