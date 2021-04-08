An association of Uyghurs in Japan on Thursday urged major Japanese companies to investigate whether their operations in China are connected to factories allegedly benefiting from forced Muslim minority labor in the Xinjiang region, and if so to suspend such operations.

In a joint statement, the Japan Uyghur Association and rights advocacy group Human Rights Now criticized 14 firms for being slow in taking action over possible human rights abuses in their supply chains compared to their global rivals.

The call comes amid growing international criticism of Beijing’s Uyghur crackdown, with the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada all imposing sanctions against China. Pressure has been mounting for Japan to take more action.

“It’s important for members of the international community to work in unity to stop such atrocities involving forced displacement and labor of ethnic minorities,” said Afumetto Retepu, vice chairman of the association, at a news conference in Tokyo.

The 14 were named last year in a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think tank, which identifed over 80 global brands “directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive labor transfer programs.”

The association said it has sent written inquiries to these companies about how they plan to address the issue. The firms include Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing brand, Sony Group Corp. and Toshiba Corp.

All 14 companies except for Panasonic Corp., which gave no response, either denied transactions with the Chinese businesses in question or said they could not confirm if their business partners were involved in forced labor, according to the association and the Tokyo-based human rights group.

They added that most of the companies said they will suspend their operations if human rights violations are discovered in their supply chain.

Chinese authorities have denied such forced labor or human rights abuses.

Washington accused Beijing of committing “genocide” and other crimes against humanity on Uyghurs in an annual human rights report the State Department released in late March.

Amid allegations of forced labor, the United States and Britain have imposed import restrictions on cotton and other products originating from the autonomous region.

Pressure has been mounting on the Japanese government, which has been reluctant to respond in addressing the issue due apparently to a fear of provoking China.

Japanese lawmakers launched this week a cross-party group to discuss introducing legislation to enable sanctions to be imposed over human rights abuses. Currently Japan has no laws that enable it to impose such sanctions.