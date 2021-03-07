Tokyo reported 237 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, two days after a coronavirus state of emergency was extended for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures for two weeks.

The 237 cases come after the capital saw 293 infections on Saturday, falling below 300 for the first time in two days. Tokyo reported 329 cases the previous Sunday and 272 on Feb. 21.

Of Sunday’s new cases in the capital, 44 were from people in their 20s, 80 people were in their 40s and 50s, and 34 in their 30s. Those age 65 or over totaled 49 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from a day earlier to 52. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 113,455.

The result came after 6,950 tests were conducted on Thursday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Saturday, Japan reported 1,055 new cases and 40 fatalities linked to the virus, including eight in Tokyo and seven in Saitama Prefecture.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, decreased by 13 from the previous day to 375.

Among the three other prefectures under the state of emergency, Saitama reported 114 infection cases, Kanagawa Prefecture saw 113 cases and Chiba confirmed 109 cases.

Miyagi Prefecture confirmed 34 cases, exceeding 30 for the first time since Jan. 23. Sixteen of Saturday’s total were related to the Sendai branch detention house of Miyagi Prison, including staff members and inmates. Sendai confirmed that an infection cluster had occurred at the detention house.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)