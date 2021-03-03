Governors in the Tokyo area are considering asking Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency by about two weeks as the decline in new infections has slowed, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures are expected to discuss the matter, possibly Wednesday afternoon, with some media reports saying a decision by the central government could come as early as Thursday.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to coordinate policies with three neighboring prefectures — Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa — in hopes of making the request together, the sources said. If the four prefectures arrive at an agreement on the joint move, their governors will hold a meeting Wednesday night at the earliest, the sources said.

The state of emergency, issued in January, is currently slated to run until Sunday.

The central government intends to treat the four prefectures as a single area when deciding whether the state of emergency should be lifted or extended.

The pace of decline for the number of new infections has been slowing in the four prefectures, with some areas showing signs of an increase.

The slowdown is especially noticeable in Tokyo, where the seven-day average number of newly confirmed infections stood as high as 263 as of Tuesday. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters the same day that the Japanese capital is unlikely to achieve its goal to bring down the seven-day average to 140 or less early this month, taking a cautious stance about the emergency being lifted.

Meanwhile, Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa said the infection situation in his prefecture seems to have improved enough to have the state of emergency lifted. But the governor also said he cannot make any judgment before checking how infection numbers could change until the last minute.

Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita said he wants the central government to extend the emergency if new infection numbers stay at current levels or rise.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga imposed a state of emergency for Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures in early January as cases hit a record high of 2,520 in the capital on Jan. 7.

Suga, who has often appeared to be at odds with Koike over virus policy, emphasized late Tuesday that he would make the final decision on any extension, after consulting with experts and examining the data. The health ministry’s advisory board on the pandemic is due to meet Friday.

The January virus emergency was later expanded to 11 regions that accounted for about 60% of the economy and included all major metro areas. By this week, only the Tokyo region was still on the list, underscoring progress against a COVID-19 surge that has battered the economy and Suga’s approval rating.

Under the emergency, local governments have instructed bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m., and advised people to avoid going out unnecessarily. The measures, while limited, have helped much of the country bring infections under control, but have proved damaging for many retail and restaurant businesses.

Prior to the emergency, Japan saw double-digit growth in the final quarter of 2020, indicating it may have potential for a relatively strong recovery once the emergency ends. Suga has tried to move the economy forward while keeping cases in check to appease a public that opinion surveys see him as being slow in imposing measures to stem infections.

Japan, which is set to host the Olympics in Tokyo from July, has also posted the fewest confirmed COVID-19 infections of all the Group of Seven leading economies but has been a laggard in vaccinations, only beginning its program to deliver shots in February.

