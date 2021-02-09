Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law.

Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a 10 million Hong Kong dollar ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23, only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.

The landmark case had put the city's independent judiciary on a potentially precarious collision course with China's authoritarian leadership as Beijing seeks to snuff out dissent in the restless financial hub.

Lai, the 73-year-old owner of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, is one of more than 100 activists arrested under the law since it was enacted in June.

He has been charged with "colluding with foreign forces" — one of the new security crimes — for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and China.

The security law is the most dramatic shift in Hong Kong's relationship with China since it was handed back by Britain in 1997.

It criminalized a host of political views and toppled the legal firewall between the two territories.

Written in Beijing and imposed by fiat, it allows mainland security agents to operate openly in the city for the first time, and even grants China jurisdiction in some cases.

China's state media have already declared Lai guilty and made clear authorities expect Hong Kong's judges to side with Beijing on national security.

Senior Chinese officials have recently backed calls to "reform" Hong Kong's judiciary, something opponents fear signals support for a more mainland-style legal system that answers to the Communist Party and where convictions are all but guaranteed.