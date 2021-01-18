South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday for the first time signaled a negative view of the possible sales of Japanese companies’ assets to compensate groups of South Koreans over wartime labor, calling the move “undesirable” for bilateral ties.

Moon’s remarks come as plaintiffs who won damages suits against two Japanese companies in South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 over forced labor during World War II continue to seek asset sales through the country’s courts.

Previously, the South Korean leader had only expressed a reluctance to intervene in legal procedures.

Bilateral ties have sunken to the lowest point in decades following the rulings, and they could be further strained after a Seoul court earlier this month ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to former “comfort women.”

The term comfort women is a euphemism for women, many of whom were Korean, who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

The Japanese government, which takes the position that a 1965 bilateral agreement settled all claims related to its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, has criticized the rulings in both cases.

At Monday’s New Year news conference in Seoul, Moon said he felt “a bit perplexed” by the Jan. 8 comfort women ruling as it came amid efforts between the two countries to solve other ongoing issues, including the wartime labor compensation issue and a row over export controls.

The president said he acknowledges that a deal struck by Seoul and Tokyo in 2015 to to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the longstanding comfort women dispute is an “official one between the governments” and that he will explore solutions based on that agreement.

Moon also said South Korea and Japan will discuss the issue so the two countries can come up with solutions that are also satisfactory to the plaintiffs.

As part of the 2015 deal, the Japanese government paid ¥1 billion, which was distributed through a foundation to former comfort women and the families of those who died.

However, the Moon government dissolved the foundation in 2019 after concluding that the deal had failed to properly reflect the women’s wishes.

The Japanese government declined to be involved in the comfort women lawsuit, citing sovereign immunity under international law that allows a state to be shielded against the jurisdiction of foreign courts.

But the Seoul Central District Court, in its ruling, brushed aside the argument and determined that the Japanese government committed “intentional, systematic and wide-ranging criminal acts against humanity.”

It was the first such ruling in South Korea. The ruling is expected to become final at the end of Jan. 22 as the Japanese government does not plan to appeal it.