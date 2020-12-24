Budget airline Peach Aviation is considering launching a new pass program that enables holders unlimited travel on any of the airline’s domestic flights for a set fee, according to informed sources.

The airline plans to initially make the program available only for a month in February next year, the sources said Wednesday.

Peach Aviation, based in Tajiri, Osaka Prefecture, will be the first airline to offer such an unlimited travel pass in Japan.

The pass is planned to go on sale in January. Buyers will be allowed to fly with Peach Aviation in Japan as many times as they want in February.

Thirty passes will be available for ¥19,800 for a passenger without any checked bags and for ¥29,800 for a passenger with one checked bag. Those prices will go up by ¥10,000 each for the remaining passes.

The number of seats available for holders of the passes will be limited to 180 per flight.

The airline plans to carefully consider the number of passes to be put on sale and the pass program’s implementation period, in view of the recent resurgence of coronavirus infection cases in Japan.

The pandemic forced Peach Aviation, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc., to slash the number of its domestic flights by up to 80% in spring. The airline fully resumed its flight services in July, but has been faced with a travel demand slump due to the renewed spread of the virus. It hopes to attract more flyers with the unlimited pass program.