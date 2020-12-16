Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to set a goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions to virtually net-zero by 2050, informed sources said Tuesday.

The goal will be included in a new business program that Tepco and the government are working on, the sources said. Tepco was placed under state control following its March 2011 nuclear accident.

The company will promote the restart of idle nuclear power plants and the use of offshore wind and other renewable energy sources for power generation.

Tepco will put more focus on preserving the environment as the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is promoting greenhouse gas reductions.

The company aims to increase profitability by restarting less costly nuclear plants to pay for compensation for the triple meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant and costs to decommission its reactors.

Under the new program, Tepco will continue efforts to win understanding for the restart of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in the central prefecture of Niigata. The program will also include a plan to run nuclear plants jointly with other power suppliers.

Tepco updates its business program every few years. The release of a new program was scheduled for spring this year, but was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.