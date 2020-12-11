The approval rate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet fell 5.2 percentage points in December from the previous month to 43.1%, down for the second straight month, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Friday.

The disapproval rate for the Suga Cabinet, launched in September, grew 7.0 points to 26.2%, according to the survey conducted for four days through Monday.

The survey also showed that 44.0% of respondents said they did not support the government’s responses to the COVID-19 crisis, higher than the 32.4% who supported them and the 23.6% who chose neither answer or said they did not know.

Regarding the government’s series of Go To campaign programs aimed at stimulating demand dampened by the virus crisis, 44.6% said the government should suspend the programs in areas experiencing an expansion in new cases while continuing them in other areas.

The proportion of respondents who want the programs to be suspended nationwide came to 41.3%, those calling for them to continue across the country stood at 10.3% and those who gave no opinion totaled 3.7%.

