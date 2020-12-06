Nara Prefecture on Sunday announced an outbreak of avian influenza at a chicken farm in the city of Gojo.

The latest incident marked the 16th case of highly pathogenic bird flu being confirmed at a chicken farm in Japan this year and the first in Nara. Of the 15 other cases, 10 occurred in the western prefecture of Kagawa, three in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki, and one each in Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

The Nara Prefectural Government will cull some 83,000 chickens at the farm in Gojo. Restrictions were imposed on the movement of about 47,000 chickens raised withing 10 kilometers from the affected facility.

On Saturday morning, the farm in Gojo reported an increase in the number of dead chickens there to prefectural authorities.

Bird flu infections were confirmed through a simple test and a genetic examination, according to the prefecture.