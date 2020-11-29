Tokyo confirmed 418 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, with the number of seriously ill patients staying flat from the previous day at 67, the metropolitan government said.

The figure for new cases is based on 7,047 tests. The latest tally comes after the capital confirmed over 500 cases for the second straight day on Saturday, with a record 570 cases reported on Friday.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new infection cases, at 110, followed by those in their 40s at 80, and those in their 30s at 70. Those aged 65 or over totaled 55.

Amid the recent surge in infections nationwide, Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka and Nagoya have asked bars and restaurants to shorten their business hours for about three weeks, with subsidies provided for those who comply. But some establishments are refusing to follow the requests as they have already been hit hard amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed a record 2,684 new cases, with the total eclipsing the previous high of 2,592 logged on Nov. 21.

Across the country, the number of patients with severe symptoms hit a record high 440 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

