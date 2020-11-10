Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday instructed Cabinet ministers to compile a third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 to finance a fresh economic stimulus package to support the economy hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The extra budget for the year through March will fund a likely extension of the government’s Go To Travel subsidy campaign beyond late January to continue underpinning the tourism sector while stimulating consumption and steps to help businesses maintain employment, according to government sources.

The package will consist of measures to cushion the blow from COVID-19, assist structural changes in the economy and boost productivity through digitalization, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The government will compile the package as soon as possible, aiming to improve growth on both a macroeconomic and on a microeconomic level, Nishimura said during a news conference after a regular Cabinet meeting.

“We’ll want to consider government spending that will attract private investment,” Nishimura said.

Japan’s economy is expected to have rebounded in the third quarter after posting a record postwar contraction in the preceding three-month period, when a nationwide emergency over the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed economic activity.

But the recovery has been patchy, due partly to weak business and household spending, keeping Japanese policymakers under pressure to further boost fiscal and monetary support.

Some lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito have said the upcoming budget will be in the region of ¥10 trillion to ¥15 trillion.

For the current fiscal year, parliament has already enacted two supplementary budgets totaling about ¥57 trillion for anti-virus stimulus measures under the administration of Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, with issuance of nearly ¥46 trillion of deficit-covering bonds.

The draft extra budget is likely to be submitted to next year’s ordinary Diet session convening in January, during which the initial budget for the next fiscal year from April is also set to be discussed. Part of the new measures in the stimulus package will be funded by the fiscal 2021 budget, according to the sources.

The government set aside a total of ¥11.5 trillion in reserve funds under the two extra budgets to fight the coronavirus pandemic. About ¥7.3 trillion remains and the money is expected to be reoriented to the new supplementary budget, the sources said.