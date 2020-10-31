A highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been found from wild duck droppings in the city of Monbetsu, Hokkaido, the prefectural government said.

Found in the feces, sampled by Hokkaido University on Oct. 24, was the H5N8 subtype virus, according to the prefecture. This marked the first case of a highly pathogenic bird flu virus being confirmed since April 2018 in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, the prefecture said.

No wild bird has been reported to have died of avian flu in Monbetsu, the prefecture said.

The Hokkaido government is set to take measures, such as conducting a survey of birds within a 10 km radius of the place where the wild bird droppings were found.

A prefectural government official said that the virus will not transmit to humans outside of special circumstances, such as contacting living birds that are infected with the virus.

The Environment Ministry on Friday raised the national warning for avian flu to a Level 2, the second highest on the three level scale, following the discovery of avian flu from feces of a live bird retrieved in South Korea, and said it is not planning to raise the level further as multiple infections have not been confirmed.