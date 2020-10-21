A re-edited version of a book written by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, published on Tuesday, had sentences pointing out the importance of public documents deleted.

The original version of the book, “Seijika no Kakugo,” roughly translated as “The Commitment of a Politician,” was published in 2012, after Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party was ousted from power by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan in the 2009 general election.

The sentences in the original version criticized the DPJ-led government for not keeping records of many meetings related to the March 2011 disaster mainly in northeastern Japan.

“It’s a matter of course that the government keeps every record in detail,” Suga said in the book, adding that minutes of meetings are “the most basic documents” when it comes to investigating the government’s response.

In the new pocket-size version those descriptions are removed and replaced with an interview with Suga when he was chief Cabinet secretary.

The opposition side rapped the deletion as the administration of Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, came under fire for its sloppy management of public documents.

“It suggests that the Suga administration does not intend to keep records thoroughly,” said Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that the government will not comment on the book.