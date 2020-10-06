  • A satellite image from Tuesday afternoon shows Tropical Storm Chan-hom south of Japan. | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
Tropical Storm Chan-hom, which was tracking north toward Japan on Tuesday, may approach the main island of Honshu this weekend, possibly bringing strong rain in western and eastern Japan, the Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, the storm was located south of the nation as of Tuesday afternoon, traveling west-northwest at a slow pace.

The atmospheric pressure at the center of the storm stood at 992 hectopascals, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 83 kph and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 126 kph.

