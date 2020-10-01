A network problem forced the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to halt trading Thursday, freezing buying and selling in thousands of companies’ shares just as key economic data was being published.

Orders for shares were refused and Japan Exchange Group Inc. said it doesn’t know when the system will be restored. It didn’t elaborate on the cause, other than to say it’s related to distribution of market information.

The issue dampens investor sentiment, particularly given the strong U.S. stock market overnight and closures in other major markets in the region, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Chinese markets are shuttered until Oct. 9 for its holiday period.

“This is very problematic — when things like this happen, investor confidence in the Japanese market get impacted,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co. “It could later weigh on Japanese stocks.”

Other markets in the country, including exchanges in Sapporo, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, also suspended trading. Derivatives, including futures trade on the Osaka Exchange, do not appear to be impacted by the system issue.

Global markets are on a heightened state of alertness to any glitches after a cyberattack in New Zealand that spurred trading halts over four days in August.

A Tokyo-based equity trader at a local brokerage said mutual fund flows for the beginning of the month and second half of the fiscal year will now be queued up, which could add to volatility Friday if the bourse does not open Thursday.

The system issue appears to be the largest since a series of computer issues in the mid-2000s. Trading was halted for 4½ hours in 2005 due to a botched system upgrade, the first time equity trading had been completely suspended. The issue led to the resignation of the president of the exchange. In 2006, the exchange halted trading early after a surge in orders, triggered by an investigation into Livedoor Co., overloaded its computer systems. That resulted in shortened trading hours for three months.

The Tokyo exchange introduced its faster Arrowhead system, developed by Fujitsu Ltd. and other companies, in January 2010, but that didn’t solve the issues entirely. A computer glitch in 2012 halted trading in 241 securities, while a system error later that year took derivatives trading offline.

Fujitsu spokesman Takeo Tanaka said that the company is investigating the latest issue, but declined to comment on the details. The Financial Services Agency is looking into the exchange outage, an official said.

The halt comes on the same day as one of Japan’s most closely watched economic indicators, the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey, released just 10 minutes before trading was set to begin. The survey showed sentiment at big manufacturers picked up from its lowest point, helping the view that the worst may be over over for the economy, though confidence remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

KEYWORDS stocks, Nikkei, cybersecurity, TSE