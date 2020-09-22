Japan has reiterated its willingness to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council in a message delivered to a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

In the video message, published Tuesday by the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called for reform of the U.N. Security Council. The high-level meeting was held Monday at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

“I regret to say that, today, the system designed seventy-five years ago does not fully deliver on the purposes of the Charter,” Motegi said.

Member states having the capacity and willingness to take on major responsibilities should hold seats on an expanded Security Council, Motegi said. Only then will the council be revived as an effective and representative organ, he added.

“Japan is fully prepared to fulfill such responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council and contribute to ensuring peace and stability of the world,” the foreign minister said.