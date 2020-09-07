As Japan looks ahead to the ruling party’s presidential election which will effectively pick the country’s new prime minister, official campaigning kicked off Monday in the race to choose the leader of a newly-forming major opposition party.

The country’s two largest opposition forces — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People — have decided to merge to mount a united front against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner the Komeito party.

The 149 members joining the new party, including some currently belonging to independent groups, will hold the vote to decide its name and leader on Thursday.

The election is a two-horse race between Yukio Edano, 56, who heads the CDP, and the DPP policy chief Kenta Izumi, 46. DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki will not join the new party due to policy differences with the CDP.

Backed by members of his larger opposition party and the DPP’s powerful lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa, Edano is considered to have the upper hand.

Edano has called for stimulating private spending hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic by reducing or removing consumption tax for a limited time, exempting people earning up to ¥10 million ($94,000) annually from paying income tax and distributing ¥10,000 per person per month to low-income individuals.

He proposes retaining the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan as the new party’s name.

Izumi suggests removing Japan’s 10 percent consumption tax until the pandemic comes to an end and seeks to rid the country of its nuclear power plants.

The CDP currently has 89 lawmakers — 56 in the House of Representatives and 33 in the House of Councilors. The 62-member DPP has 40 and 22 lawmakers in the lower and upper chambers, respectively.

About two-thirds of the DPP members will join the new party, but even after the Sept. 15 merger, the new party would still fall far short of the more than 450 seats in both chambers held by the LDP, Komeito and their supporters.

The LDP will hold a presidential election on Sept. 14 with the race kicking off on Tuesday, and the winner is expected to be named as prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session to be convened on Sept. 16.