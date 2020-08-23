Japan and Laos agreed Sunday to allow expatriates to resume traveling as early as September, provided they stay home for 14 days after entering their respective countries as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The plan was agreed to by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, during talks in Vientiane, according to the Japanese government.

RELATED PHOTOS Toshimitsu Motegi | KYODO