The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 339 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, topping 300 for the first time in five days amid worries over a new wave of infections following the end of the Bon summer holidays.

The figure, which is up sharply from the 186 infections logged Wednesday, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 18,607. There have been 347 deaths in Tokyo and 32 people are in serious condition.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading. Karaoke venues and drinking establishments that serve alcohol are also being asked to close by 10 p.m. until the end of this month.

RELATED PHOTOS People walk in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo on Wednesday amid scorching summer heat. | KYODO