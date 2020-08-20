The dollar went up to around ¥106 in Tokyo trading Thursday after an uptick in U.S. long-term interest rates triggered by the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting in July caused overseas trading to rise.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.99-106.04, up from ¥105.42-43 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1852-1853, down from $1.1936-1937, and at ¥125.66-66, down from ¥125.83-87.

The dollar rose to levels around ¥106.20 in mid-morning trading, also getting support from buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes. In the afternoon, the greenback came under profit-taking pressure brought on by the Nikkei stock average's accelerated downswing.

"The dollar attracted position-squaring buying," said an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service.

An official at a life insurance firm pointed out that the U.S. currency was bought back against the yen after meeting with selling on speculation over Prime Minster Shinzo Abe's health.