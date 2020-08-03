Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi urges government to actively update citizens on pandemic

The government should actively release information regarding the coronavirus pandemic to allay citizens’ worries, the head of Komeito, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, said Monday.

“Citizens’ worries are growing day by day, as infections have spread to regional areas,” Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a meeting of coalition officials.

“The government should exercise leadership and send out information on what measures are needed right now,” Yamaguchi said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, “Depending on the situation, the prime minister can directly explain to citizens.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not held a news conference since June 18.