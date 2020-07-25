Tokyo reports 295 new coronavirus cases Saturday, its second-highest daily count

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 295 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the capital’s second-highest daily count of the pandemic, Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

Koike is urging residents to stay home and avoid all nonessential travel following an unprecedented surge of the novel coronavirus this week.

Saturday marks the fifth straight day that daily cases have surpassed the 200 mark. The daily number of cases topped 300 for the first time this week, with many infections linked to the nightlife sector in Shinjuku and other areas.

But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the situation is not dire enough to trigger another state of emergency. The capital, which logged a record 366 cases on Thursday, has accumulated an official total of 10,975 cases and at least 327 deaths since the pandemic began.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday that the government would publicly disclose the names of restaurants that don’t take proper infection prevention measures if an infection is confirmed at the establishments.

The number of nationwide infections has been on the rise as well. Aichi Prefecture confirmed at least 77 new infections Saturday, reporting over 50 for a fifth straight day, Gov. Hideaki Omura said according to NHK. Hyogo Prefecture also reported 24 new cases.

Okinawa Prefecture also recorded an all-time high of 14 new infections Saturday, while the U.S. military has informed the prefecture that 64 new cases were confirmed at U.S. military bases in Okinawa, including at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen, on Saturday, also a daily record.

That brings the total number of cases from U.S. military bases in the prefecture to 229, higher than the total of 186 infections among the general public in Okinawa, NHK reported.

Nationwide, 768 new infections were confirmed Friday, raising the total number of cases, including those from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, to 29,677 with 1,008 deaths.