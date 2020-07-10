Japan and U.S. hold talks as tension rises on Korean Peninsula

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Friday to discuss heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea rebuffing calls to resume negotiations.

Biegun was on a two-day visit to Tokyo after making a stop in Seoul to speak with South Korean officials about stalled efforts to denuclearize the North.

Motegi said it is important for Japan and the United States to cooperate to maintain and strengthen “a free and open Indo-Pacific” even at a time when the world is facing the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Under the robust Japan-U.S. alliance, I hope to cooperate on regional issues including the situation in North Korea and common concerns of the international community,” Motegi said during the meeting. Biegun replied that now, more than ever, it was important for their countries to work closely together.

The U.S. special representative for North Korea also met separately with Defense Minister Taro Kono, and was slated to hold talks with Shigeru Kitamura, national security adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Relations between the two Koreas have sunken to their lowest level in years following the North’s demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border in mid-June.

Senior North Korean officials have also lashed out at the United States in recent days, rejecting the possibility of resuming negotiations that have been deadlocked since a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un collapsed in early 2019 over disagreements on sanctions relief.

But Biegun has kept open the door to dialogue, saying Wednesday in Seoul that “when Chairman Kim appoints a counterpart to me who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues with me, they will find us ready at that very moment.”

Motegi and Biegun also exchanged views on China, informed sources said, at a time when Beijing is strengthening control over Hong Kong. China’s crackdown on dissidents in Hong Kong through the enactment of a new national security law has drawn criticism as undermining the “one country, two systems” principle, and Beijing’s growing assertiveness in surrounding waters.

Biegun is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Japan since travel restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He and his staff were exempt from the entry ban on people traveling from the United States and South Korea on condition they be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and avoid contact with members of the public.

He also said he is looking forward very much to having Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a summit meeting of the Group of Seven developed countries that the United States plans to host in late August.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed holding the meeting in person despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Biegun was scheduled to leave Japan later Friday.