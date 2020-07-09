Tokyo confirms record high 224 coronavirus infections

Tokyo confirmed 224 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record high for single day figures, topping 200 for the first time since April 17.

The news marks the second time for the capital to record more than 200 cases in a day since it confirmed its first infection in January. On April 17, Tokyo saw 206 cases.

The daily confirmed cases tally for the capital has been increasing during the past week or so, but the Tokyo government has said that is mainly due to more people getting tested, especially those working at nightlife entertainment facilities, such as host clubs and hostess bars.

During a panel meeting under the Tokyo government held on Thursday, experts also said the increase is partly the result of a more robust testing system.

The majority of recently infected individuals are in their 20s and 30s.

Tokyo currently has six coronavirus patients who are in a critical condition, while the city has recorded no confirmed deaths from the virus for two weeks.