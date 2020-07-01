EU lifts restrictions on travel from Japan and 13 other countries

The European Union lifted on Wednesday travel restrictions for visitors from 14 countries outside the bloc, including Japan and South Korea, after introducing the controls in March in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 27-member regional group is seeking to revive its virus-hit economy ahead of the summer travel season by removing the travel ban on countries with virus infection rates similar to or below that of the bloc.

Member nations can still take their own steps for visitors from the 14 countries, including requesting them to self-quarantine for a certain period, as immigration controls are under the jurisdiction of each country.

The other 12 nations are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

Japan has an entry ban in place for about 130 countries and regions, including the 27 EU nations. Since the European Union seeks reciprocity on travel restrictions, the regional bloc is set to call for Tokyo to ease its measures.

The EU will maintain entry bans for countries with high infection rates such as Brazil, Russia and the United States for the time being.

Admission of visitors from China, where the virus was first detected late last year, will depend on whether Beijing allows European tourists to enter the country.

The EU plans to update every two weeks the list of countries on which travel restrictions will be lifted.