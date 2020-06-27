Tokyo reports 57 new COVID-19 cases — highest since May 25 lifting of state of emergency

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 57 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, the highest daily number since Japan completely lifted the nationwide state of emergency on May 25.

Saturday's figure, which brings the cumulative number of infections in Tokyo to 6,054, came a day after the daily number of new coronavirus cases reported nationwide topped 100 for the first time since May 9.

It also marks the second straight day reporting over 50 cases in the capital. Tokyo has been reporting the largest daily figures among the country's 47 prefectures for weeks.

Some experts say these are signs that the epidemic is regaining strength since the country eased business and social restrictions.

A week ago, the metropolitan government lifted its advisories against visiting places such as live music venues and nightclubs.