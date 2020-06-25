Deployment of Aegis Ashore in Yamaguchi and Akita scrapped: Taro Kono

Japan has ended a plan to deploy the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system in Akita and Yamaguchi prefectures, Defense Minister Taro Kono said Thursday.

The National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made the decision in a meeting Wednesday, Kono told a gathering of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.

Last week, Kono announced a halt to the Aegis Ashore deployment plan, citing technical problems and rising costs.

In 2017, Japan decided to deploy two U.S.-made Aegis Ashore batteries to beef up the country’s defense against North Korea’s nuclear weapon and missile programs.