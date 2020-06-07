Japanese airlines promote anti-virus measures to get wary passengers back on board

Japanese air carriers are trying to get the word out that it is safe to fly on commercial jets, with many people still concerned over being confined in narrow and closed spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic flights, which were drastically reduced due to the viral epidemic, started to resume gradually in Japan after the government completely lifted its state of emergency over the virus crisis in late May. Carriers are now hoping to ease anxieties among potential passengers and get them back on board.

The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, an airline industry organization, produced a video about safety measures being taken by carriers to prevent the spread of the virus on board planes.

The video informs people that the air in the cabin is completely renewed every three minutes or so and that disinfection is being carried out regularly.

Also In the video, the association suggests that passengers use online check-ins, automated check-ins and baggage drop machines to reduce interpersonal contact, in addition to using hand sanitizers and taking other steps to reduce infection risks.

In addition, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines now require passengers to wear masks when on board. Their cabin crew are also offering in-flight services on a reduced scale.

“Thanks to aircraft capabilities and cooperation from customers, we assure everyone can feel safe about taking planes,” said Hiroshi Otsuka, a senior official of the association.

JAL is introducing 110 flights over a 14-day period through June 15 on a temporary basis to meet increased demand for domestic flights.

Skymark Airlines’ flight reduction rate will be 58 percent in the week through June 18, recovering from the 81 percent cut during the preceding 11 days.

On the other hand, Japanese carriers are still suspending most of their flights on international routes amid travel restrictions worldwide.