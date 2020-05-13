Japan wants domestic travel restraints observed even after eased emergency

The government will request citizens not to travel between areas where the coronavirus state of emergency is in place and other locations once the measure is partially lifted, economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday.

The request will be included in the government’s basic COVID-19 response policy, Nishimura said in a videoconference with Kamon Iizumi, the governor of Tokushima Prefecture and the president of the National Governors’ Association.

Nishimura made the comments after the association proposed that the government ask citizens not to travel across prefectural borders even after the state of emergency is partially lifted.

“The state of emergency may be lifted for many prefectures if there are no spikes in new coronavirus cases,” Nishimura said. But he added that new waves of infections could occur if people lower their guards.

Jiji Press reported Tuesday that the government is considering lifting the state of emergency in some of the 13 prefectures placed on special a coronavirus alert, in addition to the rest of the country. A decision will be made on Thursday.

Nishimura also said the government will gradually ease restrictions on travel between areas where the state of emergency is lifted, according to Iizumi, who spoke to reporters after the talks.