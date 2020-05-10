Tokyo consultation office takes aim at virus-induced anxiety among Japan's foreign residents

A Tokyo-based staffing company has opened an office to provide information on the coronavirus outbreak and consultation services related to the pandemic to foreign residents of Japan.

The office, opened by Gowell on the second floor of a building in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Saturday, offers, information on procedures for receiving jobless benefits and on resident status in plain Japanese. The office also has an area for seminars.

According to Gowell, which dispatches workers from Asia to firms in Japan, some foreign nationals in the country, including Thais and those from Myanmar, have lost their jobs amid the pandemic and face economic hardships, and many are distressed because they are unable to return to their home countries due to travel bans and are having difficulties making themselves understood in Japanese.

“The language barriers, among other hurdles, are making it difficult for foreign residents in Japan to gather information on their own,” Gowell President Hidekazu Matsuda said, adding that the company hopes to help ease some of the worries foreign nationals are currently facing.

Consultations will be available for free of charge until May 31. Gowell also provides foreigners with information in plain Japanese on its website at https://gowell-town.com